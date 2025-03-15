PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,191,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $196.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.