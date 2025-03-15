Promising Value Stocks To Watch Now – March 13th

Intel, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic value when compared to financial measures like earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors often seek these stocks as they may be undervalued due to market inefficiencies, with the expectation that their prices will eventually rise to reflect the underlying worth of the business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 204,693,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,559,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.02. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 68,998,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,759,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.95. 9,945,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,954. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70. The firm has a market cap of $631.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

