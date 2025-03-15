Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 289.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.