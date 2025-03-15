Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Shares of LYV opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

