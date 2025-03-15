Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 326.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,459 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in M/I Homes by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of MHO stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
