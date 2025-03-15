Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $27.18 Million in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 946,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

