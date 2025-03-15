Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $28.15 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $357.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $546.58.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

