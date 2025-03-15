Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $29.94 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 634,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equitable by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Equitable by 902.4% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $315,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,776.25. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,137.85. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

