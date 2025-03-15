Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $29.30 Million Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 163,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $256,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 162,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 174.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.68 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

