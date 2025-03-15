Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $27.90 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 775,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GJUN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.