Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

