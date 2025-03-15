Rayonier Inc. (RYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 170.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.3%.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rayonier declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

