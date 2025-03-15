ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 251,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 52,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.16.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

