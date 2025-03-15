Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reliance were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 6,311.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,841,000 after purchasing an additional 803,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,402,000 after buying an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Reliance Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $283.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.63 and a 200-day moving average of $289.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

