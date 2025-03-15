Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RXEEY
Rexel Trading Up 2.1 %
Rexel Company Profile
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rexel
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.