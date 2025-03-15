Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Rexel Trading Up 2.1 %

Rexel Company Profile

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

