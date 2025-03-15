Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in February

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sands China Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sands China has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $29.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHYY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

