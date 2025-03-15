Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 911 ($11.78) and last traded at GBX 924.41 ($11.96), with a volume of 12660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 991 ($12.82).

Savills Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,030.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,080.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savills Company Profile

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

Further Reading

