Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBSNY stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

