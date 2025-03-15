Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 2,676,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 751.3 days.
Seatrium Stock Performance
Shares of SMBMF stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Seatrium has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.23.
About Seatrium
