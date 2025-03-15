Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 2,676,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 751.3 days.

Seatrium Stock Performance

Shares of SMBMF stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Seatrium has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

