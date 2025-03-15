Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Read Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.