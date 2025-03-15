Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $34,053,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.