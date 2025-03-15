Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $85.76 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.