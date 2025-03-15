Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,429,000 after buying an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,847.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 293.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

