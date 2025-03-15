Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 450,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.13.

ULTA stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $546.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

