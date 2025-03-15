Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

