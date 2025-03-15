Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,215 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,603 shares of company stock worth $4,041,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.