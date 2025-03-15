Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.43 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.