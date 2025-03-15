Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 1,065.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 86,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 2.4 %

VLTO opened at $98.05 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

