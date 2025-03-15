Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22,260.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 427,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 178,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

