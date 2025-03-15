Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.60 on Friday. Semtech has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $79.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. This trade represents a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 466,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 27.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

