Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.9 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $186,481.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,866.10. This represents a 31.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $1,472,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

