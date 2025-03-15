Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after purchasing an additional 789,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

