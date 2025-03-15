Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 691 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

DTE stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.28.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.