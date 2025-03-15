Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.76.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

