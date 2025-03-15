Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Decreases By 75.7%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of DWMNF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Dowa has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.