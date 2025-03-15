Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Decreases By 75.7%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.0 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of DWMNF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Dowa has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
Dowa Company Profile
