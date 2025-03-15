Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Grows By 61.9%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ICL Group Trading Up 2.0 %

ICL Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 331,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,174. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ICL Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,842 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after buying an additional 3,606,357 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

