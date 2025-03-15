Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Decreases By 76.2%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Precision Optics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ POCI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.23. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 21.46%.

Institutional Trading of Precision Optics

About Precision Optics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Optics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Stories

