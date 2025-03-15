Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Decreases By 36.4%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

SMTOY opened at $17.74 on Friday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

