Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 492.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,520 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 259,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $30.68 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janux Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,264.26. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,703. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.