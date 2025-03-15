Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 215,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5 %

TTEK opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

