Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

