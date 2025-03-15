Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,977 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,616. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

