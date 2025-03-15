Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sph Reit Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.