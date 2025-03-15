Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 447,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 320,918 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $30.71 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.