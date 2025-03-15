Swiss National Bank Sells 42,700 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $92,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 2,774.5% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 288,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,118,000 after purchasing an additional 117,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

LEN opened at $118.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.