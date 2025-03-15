Swiss National Bank Sells 45,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $113,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,039,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.1 %

CBRE opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average is $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.