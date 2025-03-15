Swiss National Bank Sells 610,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,029,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $109,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 954,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.