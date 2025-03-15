TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Stock Up 9.0 %

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WULF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

View Our Latest Report on WULF

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.