Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Insider Neal Flomenberg Sells 232,968 Shares

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 232,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $253,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,595,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,212.72. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neal Flomenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Neal Flomenberg sold 70,384 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $76,718.56.

On Thursday, March 6th, Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Neal Flomenberg sold 14,639 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,737.92.

NASDAQ TVGN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tevogen Bio by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tevogen Bio by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tevogen Bio by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

