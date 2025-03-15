The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,437 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $96,068.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,955,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,910,441.02. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 229,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,745.60. This represents a 1.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 67,731 shares of company stock valued at $665,813 over the last three months.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.