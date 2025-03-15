The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.